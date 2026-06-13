Injuries We’re Monitoring for Knicks, Spurs Ahead of NBA Finals Game 5

After an incredible Game 4 that provided one of the best NBA Finals moments ever, the Knicks have an opportunity to close out the Spurs in Saturday’s Game 5.

If New York gets the job done, the franchise would cap off a historic postseason run by celebrating its first NBA title since 1973. Although the Knicks completed the greatest comeback in Finals history in Game 4 and took any mojo San Antonio had, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs still believe they can come back to win a championship.

Mannix: Why the Spurs Still Believe Despite Demoralizing NBA Finals Game 4 Collapse

Thus far, the Finals hasn’t been derailed by injuries. Mitchell Robinson’s status was up in the air ahead of the series due to a fracture in his hand, but he’s been available throughout. For San Antonio, De’Aaron Fox missed the first two games of the Western Conference finals with a high ankle sprain. He acknowledged he had to play though the injury after he returned, but the ankle hasn’t appeared to bother him significantly during the Finals.

The injury report has been clean on both sides throughout the Finals, but San Antonio did have a sudden add ahead of Game 5. Before Saturday night’s crucial Game 5, here are the injuries and availability questions we’re monitoring:

Luke Kornet, Spurs center (questionable, illness)

Luke Kornet is questionable for Game 5 | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Kornet popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 5, listed questionable due to an illness. He’s played in every game of the Finals thus far, patrolling the paint for the Spurs while Wembanyama is off the floor. He played just four minutes in the devastating Game 4 loss and has scored just three points over 31 minutes in the series. Although he doesn’t have a big role in the offense or play a lot of minutes, the stretches when Wembanyama rests are critical for the Spurs, especially in an elimination game. If Kornet isn’t available, we could see some brief minutes for Kelly Olynyk or Bismack Biyombo unless coach Mitch Johnson decides to play small with less frontcourt depth.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks center (available, hand)

Mitchell Robinson has played through a fractured right fifth metacarpal | Gregory Shamus-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

Robinson’s availability was a big question mark heading into the series due to a fractured right fifth metacarpal in his hand. He’s worn a brace on his right hand throughout the series, but the injury hasn’t impacted his play much. New York’s backup big man has averaged 11.8 minutes per game in the Finals. His best moment came in Game 2 when he had a strong contest on Wembanyama’s last-second shot that fell short. The Spurs have went to the “hack-a-Mitch” strategy at times, but in Game 2, Robinson sank three of his six free throws to put an end to that. He’s listed as available for Game 5 once again, but his pre-series hand injury is worth remembering.

Honorable mention: Victor Wembanyama (flagrant fouls)

Victor Wembanyama picked up a flagrant foul for an elbow on Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 4 | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wembanyama isn’t injured, but his availability could come into question if the Spurs are able to extend the series. In Game 4, he was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for an inadvertent elbow on Karl-Anthony Towns. That’s significant because it gave Wemby three flagrant points for the postseason, one shy from triggering an automatic one-game suspension. His elbow to Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the second round was a Flagrant 2, which accounts for the other two flagrant points. Wemby received his first career ejection for that move and the frustration foul still looms large.

Referees missed Wembanyama shoving Jalen Brunson to the ground in Game 3, a no-call that was somewhat controversial. The NBA reviewed the incident between Wemby and Brunson, but deemed no disciplinary action was necessary. Moving forward, though, a suspension could still be in play if Wembanyama’s not careful the rest of the series. It only matters if the Spurs are able to win Game 5, but a potential suspension for the superstar remains top of mind through all the Knicks’ success.

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