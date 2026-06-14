The Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" Returns This Week

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneakers always look best in either Chicago Bulls or North Carolina Tar Heels-inspired colorways. Later this week, Jumpman is bringing back Jordan's fifth signature sneaker in a colorway that nods to Jordan's time in Chapel Hill.

It has been 20 years since the Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" colorway last released, but it is returning in full-family sizing. Currently, there are more popular colorways of the Air Jordan 5 sitting on shelves. However, this release will excite old-school sneakerheads. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming drop.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 20. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores. The shoes will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($220), Big Kids ($155), Little Kids ($95), and Toddler ($80).

So far this year, the Air Jordan 5 has struggled to sell out. Even grail colorways are sitting on shelves or discount racks. It is unlikely that the Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" will sell out on release day. Fans can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals.

"Black Carolina" Details

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" colorway stays true to the original design. It features a premium black nubuck upper, with subtle University Blue detailing, including on the Jumpman logos on the heels.

Meanwhile, the Jumpman appears in black on the Metallic Silver 3M tongues. The clear lacelocks, fighter jet-inspired shark tooth motif midsole, and icy blue outsole provide the final touches on the sneakers. Unlike the 2006 release, the shoe comes in the "MJ Face" Heritage Box.

Air Jordan 5 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" colorway. | Nike

Most models from the golden era of the Air Jordan are no longer considered performance basketball shoes, including the Air Jordan 5. Still, the casual sneakers feature the same tech specs that helped Jordan take flight in his decade of dominance.

The old-school hoop shoe features plenty of padding around the heel and ankle collar. It also contains Nike Air units inside the foam midsole. Lastly, the translucent Rubber outsole continues to stand the test of time.

Air Jordan 5 Legacy

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his fifth signature sneaker in February of 1990. Unlike the shoes to follow, he did not win any NBA Championships in the Air Jordan 5. However, it remains a fan favorite after more than 35 years.

Plus, the silhouette has been redesigned for the baseball and football fields in recent years. It is not uncommon to see Jordan Brand athletes in MLB and the NFL wearing Air Jordan 5 cleats during games.

Even if the Air Jordan 5 "Black Carolina" does not enjoy the same level of hype it used to, that does not detract from its importance or the number of fans happy to finally buy it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.