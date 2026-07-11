First Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

July is the last full month off for most students, which means it will soon be back-to-school shopping season. With many families planning their upcoming purchases, Jordan Brand has already loaded the Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway onto the Nike website, a full two weeks ahead of its release date.

Departing from the legendary styles inspired by Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan's time dominating the NBA, this new style embraces a more youthful aesthetic that will certainly attract the attention of younger fans. Below is everything shoppers must know about the sneakers.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 25. Shoppers will be able to buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

The retro sneakers drop in full-family sizing: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). A sell-out seems unlikely, so fans can monitor resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals.

"Comic" Colorway

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The most noticeable change in the "Comic" colorway is the reimagined "Nike Air" branding on the heels. Never been done before: the Swoosh and wordmark take on a pixelated comic-book font that would pop off any page.

The silhouette sports an Off White leather upper with a gradient pattern that fades from Light Arctic Pink to Muslin. The eyelets feature Fire Pink, while the Anthracite accents appear throughout the shoe. Lastly, the outsole uses color-blocking consisting of Neutral Grey, Light Arctic Pink, Anthracite, and Muslin.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 is considered a fan-favorite among old-school NBA fans, but the shoe is no longer considered a performance model. Luckily, the shoe's timeless design and solid performance technology make it easy enough to wear anywhere.

The visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. Max Air cushioning means a plush and comfortable ride. Unlike most modern basketball shoes, the rubber outsole is durable enough for the street or the classroom. Best of all, it comes with an extra set of yellow laces for fans to customize their look.

Air Jordan 4 Legacy

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

Sneakerheads prefer OG colorways, but this new version of the Air Jordan 4 is sure to excite fans of all ages. No matter how many years pass by, the Air Jordan 4 still reigns supreme like your favorite comic book superheroes.

The back-to-school shopping season is quickly approaching, and these shoes could be the choice for many students. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.