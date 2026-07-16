The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" Takes Flight Soon

NBA legend Michael Jordan's legendary sneaker line is synonymous with flight. The Air Jordan line has toyed with countless flight-inspired themes over the past four decades. However, the upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway is actually inspired by a plant, not birds.

Strelitzia, a genus of flowers native to South Africa, is called the Bird of Paradise. That is where the idea for the beautiful new colorway came from. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the aesthetically pleasing sneakers.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. Shoppers will be able to buy the old-school basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The sneakers have a retail price of $220 in women's sizes. Despite it being a women's release, the sizes run all the way up to a women's size 14 (which equals a men's size 12.5). So, most adults who want a pair will be able to find their size.

Colorway Inspiration

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

True to the Strelitzia, the "Birds of Paradise" colorway sports a calming shade of Coconut Milk across the leather upper and mesh side panels. Meanwhile, tropical hues burst underfoot in Bright Mango and Sundial on the midsole and outsole.

While this is an objectively sharp colorway, old-school sneakerheads are usually resistant to Air Jordan 4 colorways with the Jumpman logo on the heel instead of the 'Nike Air' branding. However, the Metallic Gold Jumpman logo popping off the back of the shoe might be able to change the minds of some fans.

Air Jordan 4 Design

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. However, its premium materials and timeless design make the silhouette smooth enough to wear anywhere.

The visible Nike Air technology inside the foam midsole offers ample cushioning. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole sports an iconic traction pattern that is both beautiful and durable. Factor in the extra laces and special floral boxing, and this shoe will excite a lot of fans.

Air Jordan 4 History

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 helped Jordan end the 1980s in style before his decade of dominance in the 1990s. It has since been released in the four OG colorways and countless new designs since its original 1989 release date. Moreover, the silhouette has been redesigned for different sports, giving it new life.

Not everyone will be in on the "Birds of Paradise" colorway, but that should mean an easier time for shoppers who actually want a pair. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.