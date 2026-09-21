The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" Is 20% Off Online

Earlier this summer, Jordan Brand kicked off back-to-school shopping with a superhero-inspired theme on one of its most iconic sneakers. The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" dropped in full-family sizing, complete with extras and accessories.

The playful design was well-received by sneakerheads, but it still didn't sell out. In fact, it is now marked down by 20% online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the discounted kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" colorway dropped on July 25, 2026. The retro basketball shoes originally had a retail price of $230, but are now marked down to $184 (20% off) without a discount code at Nike.com.

Even better, fans can probably find even deeper discounts on sneaker resale platforms. Currently, the average resale price is $165 on StockX. Plus, the asking price is below that in most sizes.

"Comic" Details

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The "Comic" colorway features an Off White leather upper with Anthracite details on the wings, midsole, and heels. Meanwhile, the eyelets sport Fire Pink and Light Arctic Pink for an extra pop. The mesh side panels sport a gradient design that fades from Light Arctic Pink to Muslin.

Our favorite part is the revised branding. The Jumpman logo on the tongues is pixelated, and the Nike Air branding on the heels appears in a comic font. Lastly, the rubber outsole blends all of the colors to complete the fun aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 is no longer categorized as a performance basketball shoe, but it still features the same legendary design that helped Michael Jordan early in his NBA career. The silhouette sports a leather and synthetic leather upper with mesh side panels for ventilation.

The visible Nike Air unit inside the Polyurethane midsole offers adequate impact protection. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole with its herringbone traction pattern provides the shoe's foundation.

Extras

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

In addition to the shoes, fans get to enjoy a complete unboxing experience with extras. A set of five comic book-inspired stickers is included. Plus, an additional set of yellow laces allows fans to further personalize their kicks.

The comic book theme continues beyond the shoes and extras. The 'Flight' shoe box is grey with pixelated Jumpman and Nike Air logos. This theme encourages everyone to be their own superhero.

Air Jordan 4 Heritage

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" colorway. | Nike

Fans won't see the Air Jordan 4 on basketball courts, but they will spot redesigned versions of the shoe on baseball and football fields. In recent years, Jumpman has given the silhouette a second life in sports by changing it into a cleat.

Meanwhile, the original version remains a fan favorite in the sneaker world. The Air Jordan 4 has come a long way since its 1989 debut, and still is finding new ways of exciting the sneaker community.

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