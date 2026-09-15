The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" Returns for End of Summer

Summer officially concludes in a week, and Jordan Brand plans to end the season in style. The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" is scheduled to return later this month, after 20 years. The first women's-exclusive Air Jordan 5 colorway remains true to the original, but will also extend well into men's sizing.

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line always drops shoes in seasonal tones, and the timing could not be better for the "Sunset." Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the fan-favorite Air Jordan 5.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 25, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $205 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

While this shoe is steeped in Jumpman history, that does not mean it will sell out on release day. There are several legendary Air Jordan sneakers sitting on shelves right now. Shoppers can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals after the release day.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" colorway. | Nike

The "Sunset" colorway only features minor detail changes from the 2006 original. The silhouette sports a white leather upper with a blend of Fire Red and Sunset detailing to cast a warm glow everywhere you go.

The Jumpman logos burn bright in Sunset on the reflective 3M Metallic Silver tongues. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logos on the heels pop off in Fire Red. Lastly, the translucent Fire Red outsole completes the retro aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 is no longer built for the basketball court, but enjoys legendary status among sneakerheads. It features luxe leather on the upper, a bump-out collar, and a jagged midsole for a fierce look.

Meanwhile, the translucent netting on the quarter panels and tongues provides ventilation. The visible Nike Air cushioning provides all-day comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole features a herringbone traction pattern.

Air Jordan 5 History

The Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his fifth signature sneaker in February of 1990. He never wore the Air Jordan 5 "Sunset" on the court, but the colorway still holds a special place in Jumpman history. Jordan Brand has always done a commendable job of including and elevating women in the sneaker community.

Anyone who wants these sneakers should have no problem finding them online. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.