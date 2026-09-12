The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" Is Grounded on Shelves

Over the years, Jordan Brand has had fun with the "Rare Air" series. The storytelling series reimagines colorways with intentional design mistakes and other sampling errors for a one-of-one feel. Last week, the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" made its highly anticipated return after two decades.

Despite its legendary status, the retro basketball shoes did not fly off the shelves. In fact, shoppers can find the kicks at or below the retail price online. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway was released on September 5, 2026. The old-school basketball shoes dropped in full family sizing: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Baby/Toddler ($90).

Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers at retail price from Nike and other major retailers. Some fans may find their size at a discount on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $186 on StockX. Almost every size currently has an asking price below that.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

The "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway features a white leather upper with Black detailing and Dark Blue Grey accents. The Tour Yellow midsole sports a speckled graphic, while the Jumpman logo pops off the heels.

One of the most notable elements of the colorway is the flippable, swappable hook-and-loop tongue labels (Jordan Flight and Jordan Rare Air logos). Nike's experimental energy in the early 2000s inspired this eye-catching colorway.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 has moved beyond the basketball court to become one of the world's most beloved casual sneakers. The model's leather and synthetic upper provides a premium aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the Nike Air technology offers solid impact protection. The Max Air cushioning gives fans all-day comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole features the legendary modified herringbone pattern.

Air Jordan 4 History

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan never wore this Air Jordan 4 colorway on the court due to the league's old footwear policies. However, he made plenty of history in the model. Plus, the "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads old enough to remember the original release.

The Air Jordan 4 has come a long way since its 1989 debut, and Jumpman continues to find new ways of telling fan-favorite stories. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.