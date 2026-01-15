The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" Takes Off This Weekend

It has been decades since Michael Jordan ruled NBA courts, but he still has a firm grip on the sneaker industry. The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" is another example of Nike and Jordan Brand leaning into the nostalgia of the early years.

Jordan's fourth signature sneaker is placed squarely in the middle of the golden era of the Air Jordan line. The "Flight Club" colorway pays tribute to collectors from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the sneakers that serve as a love letter to the brand's longtime fans.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway will launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, January 17. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: adult ($220), grade school ($165), pre-school ($105), and toddler ($85) sizes.

Details

Details on the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The "Flight Club" colorway sports a smooth Sail and white leather upper. The black and University Red accents are a nod to Jordan's early days with the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the bold "Flight Club" logos pair with Nike Air heel branding to pay homage to the original era. The Nike Swoosh on the rubber outsole provides the finishing touches to the iconic silhouette.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 has aged off the basketball court and is no longer suitable for performance. However, it retains the true identity of the groundbreaking sneakers.

If you wanted to fly like Mike, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This Air Jordan 4 honors the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership program from the '80s and '90s.

History

Details on the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 was originally launched in 1989, two years before Jordan's first NBA Championship. Yet the sneakers designed by Tinker Hatfield are still considered a fan favorite. It first debuted in four iconic colorways, but has since dropped in countless styles.

Luckily for old-school NBA fans and sneakerheads, this iteration of the Air Jordan 4 embodies the energy and essence of the historic hoop shoes.

