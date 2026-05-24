During the early stages of Michael Jordan's NBA career, he had to fight through a brutal Eastern Conference. Jordan's rise to the top of the basketball world coincided with his domination of the sneaker industry. Jordan never won a championship in the Air Jordan 4, but the shoe is synonymous with his ascension in the league.

Perhaps no colorway of the Air Jordan 4 tells that story better than the "Toro Bravo." That translates to "Brave Bull" in English. For the first time in 13 years, the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" returns this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the legendary sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 30. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

The pricing range is: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). While this is a classic colorway that many fans will appreciate, it is unlikely to sell out. Everyone who wants a pair should be able to find their size at the retail price.

"Toro Bravo" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The "Toro Bravo" colorway sports a Fire Red upper with Black and Cement Grey accents. The Black detailing around the shoe is a nod to the Bulls uniforms, with the White Jumpman logo popping off the heels. The Cement Grey details and outsole complete the classic Air Jordan aesthetic.

The sneakers come with one pair of Black laces and the standard retro Air Jordan shoe box. The main issue for many sneakerheads will be the Jordan "Flight" patch on the tongues and the lack of "Nike Air" branding on the heels. That could cause the shoes to sit on shelves.

Air Jordan 4 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

Like many of us old-school basketball fans who are old enough to have watched Jordan take flight, the Air Jordan 4 has aged off the basketball court. Despite not being a performance model anymore, it still features premium materials and Nike Air cushioning underfoot.

The nubuck upper and durable rubber outsole make the shoes easy to wear anywhere. The good thing about aging off the basketball court is that the Air Jordan 4 has transcended the sport to become a casual sneaker for fans of all ages.

Air Jordan 4 History

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 originally launched in February 1989. The first run was limited to four OG colorways, with Jordan wearing three of them on the court. Since then, the iconic silhouette has dropped in countless colorways over the years.

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