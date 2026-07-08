Steph Curry Addresses LeBron James Possibly Joining Warriors in Free Agency for the First Time

LeBron James is the top free agent remaining on the board eight days after he made his intentions to play a 24th season outside Los Angeles known.

There still isn’t much intel as to which team, if any, has the lead in the race to land his services. Initially it seemed the Warriors, Cavaliers and Heat had an edge for different reasons. Golden State stood out as a particularly interesting destination after James’s awesome 2024 Olympics run with Steph Curry. Their on-court partnership already went through a trial run and it was successful. Paired with his noted friendship with Draymond Green, the respect James holds for Steve Kerr and the (relatively) close proximity to his home base in L.A. and it seemed a logical fit.

On Wednesday, the Dubs’ franchise player gave his endorsement for the possibility.

Appearing at the annual celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe in Nevada, Curry was asked for the first time about potentially playing alongside LeBron next season. He cheekily avoided the question at first, noting he’s definitely interested in playing golf with The King, before making his interest in that reality clear: he wants it to happen.

“I’m sure we would obviously love to play together,” Curry said. “Hopefully it happens. But he’s deserved the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Curry would welcome the addition of an all-time talent to the roster. But a public endorsement from a team’s superstar player is meaningful nonetheless. It’s an official recruitment, as well as a clear signal that he would have no issue at all making it work with the only other active player whose career is held in a higher regard than his own.

It may be an uphill battle at this point, though. The latest reports suggest Golden State is not bullish on its chances to land James unless an Anthony Davis trade materializes, which seems quite unlikely from where we currently stand. Cleveland’s chances improved slightly as James headed back to Ohio to hang out with his old high school basketball team. Then on Tuesday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported James is “seriously considering” a pitch from the 76ers, which slots them alongside the Cavs and Heat as frontrunners.

Nevertheless, if Curry is pushing for it to happen, there will always be a chance. The Warriors are ready to do anything to make his last years in the NBA as competitive as possible. Signing James would certianly help. He’s still an All-Star talent who would excel in Kerr’s movement system, and sharing the court with the greatest shooter ever would help cover for James’s diminishing three-point capabilities. Not many of his other suitors can offer that sort of alternative threat that opposing defenses must prioritize.

It also feels like the most fun outcome. James going back home to Cleveland has a narrative appeal, as does him joining Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami after the formation of the latest Heat superteam. But James and Curry’s games complement each other beautifully. They’d be an absolute blast to watch.

Curry has made his thoughts known. Let’s see if the front office in the Bay can make his hopes reality.

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