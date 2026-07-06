The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" Returns This Week

Nike and Jordan Brand have continued to treat sneakerheads with rare retro releases all year long. Few, if any, are as special as the upcoming Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. We got our first look at the highly anticipated shoe last month, and now, release day is almost here.

Fans have monitored the list of retailers and the sneaker resale market in search of clues about the size of the release. Despite the high demand for the legendary hoop shoes, there is reason for cautious optimism among consumers. Below is everything shoppers must know to improve their chances of scoring the sneakers on release day.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 10. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $255 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select sneaker boutiques.

So far, the sneaker resale market indicates this could be a larger release than expected. Currently, the average resale price is $295 on StockX. That could possibly decrease after some fans purchase the shoes on release day and look to flip them online quickly.

"Miró" Colorway Design

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan wore his seventh signature sneaker during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Not only did Jordan make basketball a global game, but he also inspired the artist Joan Miró. In 2008, the two icons teamed up on a limited-edition colorway of the Air Jordan 7. This week, the rare kicks return for the first time in 18 years.

Black detailing contrasts the shoe's White upper. Meanwhile, Sport Red, Varsity Royal, University Gold, and Green reflect the artist's style. Jordan branding appears in Sport Red on the tongues, while the Jumpman logo pops off the sides in Metallic Gold. Jordan's No. 9 from the Olympics replaces the No. 23 on the heels. The translucent outsole combines all of the colors in a 1992-inspired design.

Air Jordan 7 Details

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway differs slightly from the 2008 release. The silhouette's shape more closely mirrors the OG design of the shoe. Old-school fans will notice the higher collar and boxier shape.

However, the leather and nubuck upper remain the same. Additionally, the foam midsole still contains Nike Air technology for comfort in every step. While the translucent rubber outsole is a work of art, it is durable enough to wear on or off the court.

Air Jordan 7 "Miró" Extras

The Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway. | Nike

Despite the hefty price tag, the Air Jordan 7 "Miró" colorway does not come in special packaging. Instead, it arrives in the silver Michael Jordan "face" shoe box. However, it does come with six sets of laces (including a glorious multi-color pair.

There are no other accessories or accompanying apparel collection. The high retail price and changing fashion trends might dissuade some sneakerheads from trying to purchase the shoes. That's good news for hardcore fans who want the rare kicks.

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