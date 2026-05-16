Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Drops This Week

Nigel Sylvester had already established himself as a BMX legend before becoming a major player in the sneaker industry. Sylvester's incredibly popular Air Jordan collaborations have made him one of the most valuable athletes on the Jordan Brand roster.

In March, Sylvester hand-delivered his latest Air Jordan 4 collaboration to Michael Jordan himself. After months of anticipation, the BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" finally drops this upcoming week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Shopping Information

The BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" colorway. | Nike

The BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 22. Online shoppers can try to buy the limited-edition sneakers for $230 in adult sizes exclusively on the NIKE SNKRS app.

There is no doubt that these highly anticipated kicks sell out during the ten-minute draw. Fans who miss the drop will be able to find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Just be prepared to pay well above the retail price.

Colorway Details

The BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" colorway. | Nike

Sylvester and Jordan picked up where they left off with their last successful collaboration. Continuing the "Brick by Brick" theme, the silhouette sports a Sail upper with Cinnabar detailing. Shades of Muslin provide a retro aesthetic while the Anthracite accents complete the BMX-drive aesthetic.

Most of the original Air Jordan 4 details remain the same. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongue, but the iconic "Nike Air" branding is replaced with "Bike Air" on the heels. Best of all, the shoes come with three sets of laces (Sail, Anthracite, Cinnabar) with "Brick" branding. The "Bike Air" hangtag provides the final touch.

Tech Specs

The BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 is no longer suitable for the basketball court, but Sylvester has proven that the old-school hoop shoe is perfect for BMX. It features premium leather with breathable mesh netting on the side panels.

Meanwhile, a Polyurethane foam and an encapsulated Air unit in the heel offer durable support. Lastly, the multi-directional herringbone traction offers plenty of grip on the solid rubber outsole. The retro basketball shoes are comfortable enough to wear all day, even for Jordan to wear at Disney World.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan

The BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" colorway. | Nike

Who could have dreamed back in 1989 that Jordan's fourth signature sneaker would have transcended basketball to become a staple among different sports over 35 years later? Thanks to Jumpman's trust in Sylvester, the Air Jordan 4 is still dominating summer after all these years.

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