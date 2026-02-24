The Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' Just Restocked Online

In January, Jordan Brand relaunched one of its most iconic marketing campaigns (with a new face) for the Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' colorway.

The old-school sneakers stayed true to the 1991 originals, which Michael Jordan wore on the court at the beginning of his dynasty with the Chicago Bulls.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Naturally, the shoes sold out on release day. However, two popular retailers just restocked the limited-edition kicks in most sizes online. Below is what online shoppers need to know to buy the popular sneakers at retail price.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' colorway originally released on Saturday, February 14. After selling out quickly on release day, the iconic basketball shoes have been restocked online at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The shoes were released in a full-size run: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80) sizing. However, this restock will not last long. Fans who miss the restock will be able to find the kicks above the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Design Details

The Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' features an extended Infrared placement across the midsole, a black nubuck upper, a visible Air unit in the heel, and a Dynamic Fit inner sleeve. The iconic "Nike Air" branding on the heel and Jumpman logo on the outsole continue to excite fans of all ages.

The new design includes the sample text printed on its inner collar, a factory hangtag, and packaging that mimics how footwear samples arrive for review before production.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" nods to Jordan Brand history. | Jordan Brand

Sample Inspiration

The new "Salesman" is also the first non-collab Air Jordan 6 to feature an updated shape, which closely resembles the original 1991 shape. The internal bootie construction has been modified to allow the toe shape to be more 1:1 to the pairs Jordan wore and played in.

All the Air Jordan 6 pairs Jordan wore in-game had a noticeably taller tongue than the style available to consumers. Not anymore—the "Salesman" tongue height has been raised by 2MM to mimic Jordan's pairs.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 6 History

The Air Jordan 6 originally debuted in February 1991 - just in time for the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Inspired by the Air Jordan 6 Genie commercials that aired in 1991, the Genie is back, and it is Niecy Nash.

Campaign imagery for the Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.