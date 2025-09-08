The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' Takes Flight on Saturday
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is remembered for dominating the NBA throughout the 1990s. However, at the beginning of the decade, Jordan still had plenty left to prove.
"His Airness" started the decade in the Air Jordan 5, marking a step forward in his signature sneaker line with Nike, and also making footwear history along the way.
The Air Jordan 5 remains a fan favorite more than 35 years since its original release, thanks to its unapologetic style. Now, the iconic hoop shoe is back in a colorway that is a direct tribute to those early years in Chicago.
Release Information
The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" is releasing in full-family sizing at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in adult ($215), big kid ($160), little kid ($100), and toddler ($85) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
Will the sneakers sell out? Absolutely. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can expect to pay above the retail price at trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Details
The Fire Red "Black Tongue" colorway sports a premium white leather upper complemented by Fire Red and black accents. The black tongue provides a striking contrast to its silver-tongued counterparts of the era.
The legendary Nike Air cushioning is visible through the black and Fire Red midsole. True to its old-school aesthetic, "Nike Air" branding appears on the heels.
Much to the delight of sneakerheads, Jordan Brand even stitched "23" into the lateral sides of the heels. Lastly, the semi-translucent outsole reveals the Jumpman graphic for the final touch.
History
Jordan Brand made a strategic decision to release these shoes now. It is to celebrate 35 years since the original launch of the Air Jordan 5. The silhouette has dropped in countless colorways, but this is one of the most beloved styles.
The OG edition honors Tinker Hatfield's 1990 design while serving up plenty of hoops nostalgia for fans who miss the glory days of the NBA and basketball shoes.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
