The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" Takes Flight Saturday

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's reign of dominance did not officially start until the 1991 NBA Finals. However, Jordan kicked off the decade by debuting the Air Jordan 5 in 1990. Since then, the retro sneakers have taken on legendary status.

Just last weekend, Jordan wore the upcoming Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway at a NASCAR event. Now, the highly anticipated shoes are set to hit shelves on Saturday, April 25. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Metallic Silver" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 25. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores. The shoes will enjoy a full size run: Adult ($215), Big Kids ($165), Little Kids ($105), and Toddler ($90).

While the Air Jordan 5 is a popular model, and the "Metallic Silver" colorway has a rich history, a sell-out seems unlikely this Saturday. Savvy shoppers might be able to find the sneakers at a discount on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"White Metallic" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

The "White Metallic" colorway features a white leather upper with translucent quarter-panel netting on the lateral sides. The fan-favorite shark-tooth detailing on the midsole blends with a shade of Metallic Silver, which sits atop an icy-clear outsole.

Fans will be delighted to know that this version of the Air Jordan 5 remains true to the original 1990 model. The embroidered No. 23 appears on the lateral heel, while the black Jumpman logo pops off the Metallic Silver reflective tongues. Best of all, the iconic "Nike Air" branding appears on the back heels.

Air Jordan 5 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but it still features the same performance technology that helped Jordan take flight at the start of the 1990s.

The silhouette sports a crisp leather upper, a translucent rubber outsole, a thick plastic casing in the heel, and an oversized tongue with reflective 3M material that lights up when hit with a flashbulb.

Air Jordan 5 History

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 5 at the 1990 NBA All-Star Game in Miami, Florida. The silhouette has been released in countless colorways over the past 36 years. While the "Metallic Silver" colorway is not an OG design, it certainly has a rich history with the sneaker community.

Fans can expect more exciting retro releases from Jordan Brand as spring continues to heat up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.