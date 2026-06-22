The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" is 20% Off (For Now)

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line often reprises specific themes and colorways across various models. One of our favorites is the graduation concept. Earlier this spring, the Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway celebrated the Class of 2026.

Much to our surprise, the dressy retro basketball shoes did not sell out on release day. Moreover, they lingered on store shelves for months. Now, they are temporarily marked down by 20% online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the discounted kicks.

Sale Information

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway was released for $215 in adult sizes on April 30, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $172 (20% off) with the discount applied at checkout on Nike.com.

Nike's online sales events usually only last a few days, so fans must act fast. The good news is that the kicks are hovering around the same lower price in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Cap and Gown" Details

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

Even if you are not walking across the stage anytime soon, the "Cap and Gown" colorway just feels important when you lace it up. Its sleek blacked-out colorway sports smooth leather and is highlighted with Reflect Silver accents.

Jordan Brand did not miss with any of the fan-favorite details. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongue and lace locks, while the iconic "Nike Air" branding appears on the heels in a stealthy black font with an elevated look. Lastly, the Matte Silver Jumpman logo graces the all-black outsole.

Air Jordan 6 Design

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 has aged off the basketball court and is now a casual shoe. However, it still features the same performance technology that helped Jordan win his first NBA Championship in 1991.

Tech specs include a polyurethane midsole with heel and forefoot Air-Sole units, a neoprene sleeve, and a translucent rubber outsole. Unlike some versions of the shoe, the "Cap and Gown" colorway features more premium materials for special moments like graduation.

Air Jordan 6 Heritage

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his sixth signature sneaker during the 1991-92 NBA season on his way to clinching the Chicago Bulls' first NBA Championship. Even if the iconic basketball shoe is no longer built for performance, its timeless design makes it classy enough to wear anywhere.

Nike and Jordan Brand continue to produce fan-favorite colorways of the most popular Air Jordan models. That means more exciting drops and potential discounts. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.