Jordan Brand Unveils Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman"

Jordan Brand is launching a new brand campaign today titled "Generational Greatness." As always, Jumpman will treat fans stylish apparel and rare sneakers accompanied by a nostalgic ad. Inspired by the Air Jordan 6 Genie commercials that aired in 1991, the Genie is back, and it is Niecy Nash.

Jumpman dug deep in its archives to find pieces that not only represent that company's DNA, but give fans a sample of what it was like for Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan to receive one-of-one hoop shoes.

Campaign imagery for the Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Headlining the collection is the Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. It is releasing for the first time, featuring details from the original, such as the extended Infrared placement across the midsole, a black nubuck upper, a visible Air unit in the heel, and a Dynamic Fit inner sleeve. In the newest version, the specific shade of Infrared has also been obsessed over.

The team reverse-engineered this hue by comparing the 1991 and 2000 pairs side-by-side to meet the exact specifications. The new "Salesman" is also the first non-collab Air Jordan 6 to feature an updated shape, which closely resembles the original 1991 shape.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The internal bootie construction has been modified to allow the toe shape to be more 1:1 to the pairs Jordan wore and played in. The Jordan Brand team also obsessed over the tongue height.

All the Air Jordan 6 pairs Jordan wore in-game had a noticeably taller tongue than the style available to consumers. Not anymore—the "Salesman" tongue height has been raised by 2MM to mimic Jordan's pairs.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Hinting at the sample's origins, the new design includes the sample text printed on its inner collar, a factory hangtag, and packaging that resembles how footwear samples arrive for review before they are produced. These samples are typically used to sell into retailers.

Jordan Brand's Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" releases on Saturday, February 14. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers for $215 in adult sizes on nike.com and at select retailers.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has officially kicked off the new year by championing defiant and unapologetic women. The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway will forever be linked to greatness, and the newest release continues this legacy by celebrating the defiant greatness of Jordan Brand Women. The brand reinforces a narrative rooted in confidence, power, and unapologetic greatness.

