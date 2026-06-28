The Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" Quietly Restocked Online

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered plenty of highlight moments on the field and in the footwear industry. In the lead-up to the tournament, fans had a chance to buy the Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway in limited quantities.

However, one of the biggest surprises of the global event has been the sold-out sneakers quietly restocking in all adult sizes online at two popular retailers. Below is a detailed look at the retro hoop shoes and how to buy them online.

Restock Information

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" dropped on May 16, 2026. After this recent restock, fans can once again buy the sneakers for $225 in adult sizes at Finish Line and Dick's Sporting Goods.

These highly anticipated kicks will surely sell out again. However, savvy shoppers might be able to find the kicks below the retail price. Currently, the asking price for most sizes is well below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The World Cup only happens every four years, so Jordan Brand went all out with the "Brazil" colorway. The legendary basketball shoes feature a Blue Void leather upper with Racer Blue highlights. Meanwhile, an eye-catching shade of Varsity Maize appears on the midsole and outsole.

Pink accents appear on the tongues, ankle collars, and pivot point of the outsoles. Lucky Green detailing appears on the insoles. The legendary "Nike Air" heel branding sports a Metallic Gold speckled effect to celebrate the event. Lastly, five gold stars and "Brasil" appear inside the tongues.

Air Jordan 3 Retro OG Design

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG is different from the more common Air Jordan 3 colorways. The silhouette's shape and materials are closer to what NBA legend Michael Jordan wore on the basketball court. Plus, the shoe sports premium materials to highlight its rarity.

The old-school sneakers are no longer considered performance models, but they are comfortable enough to wear all day. A soft foam midsole with a visible Nike Air unit delivers responsive cushioning. The rubber outsole is durable for most surfaces. Best of all, fans can customize their look with four pairs of included laces (White, Blue Void, Pink, Lucky Green).

Jordan Brand x Brazil

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The teamwork between Nike and Brazil has created one of the most exciting partnerships in sports. Nike handles the home kits and most of the outfitting. However, Jordan Brand got to put its spin on the national team's away kits and matching fan apparel.

The restock will not last long, so fans must act fast. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from sneaker industry and beyond.