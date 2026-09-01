The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" Unveiled by Oklahoma Sooners

The 2026 college football season kicked off for a handful of teams last week, but a full slate of games is ready for this weekend. While many teams are happy to have some player-exclusive shoes and cleats, the Oklahoma Sooners flexed their Jordan Brand connection on social media.

The Sooners football team received the upcoming Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway ahead of its release date. Set to the Space Jam theme song, someone wearing Crimson and White Jumpman football gloves showed off the upcoming kicks.

The Sooners will wear the sneakers before their game against the UTEP Miners on Friday night. Meanwhile, the rest of us fans must wait a little bit longer until the release date. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated shoes.

Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam"

The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 19. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in Adult ($215) and Grade School ($165) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Several of the most iconic Air Jordans are sitting on shelves right now. We will have to wait and see if the retro basketball shoes sell out on release day. Either way, fans can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals.

Colorway Details

The "Space Jam" colorway features a White upper with Black detailing and True Red accents. The Air Jordan wordmark graces the tongues, while the Jumpman pops and No. 23 pop off the midsole and heel. Lastly, the white outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

The shoes come with Black laces and special 30th anniversary Tune Squad packaging. The box features a spacey purple design with the Tune Squad and Nike Air branding completing the legendary look.

30th Anniversary Celebration

Jordan wore the Air Jordan 9 early in the movie Space Jam. The colorway instantly became a fan-favorite for an entire generation. Jordan Brand has applied the "Space Jam" theme across multiple models, most notably the Air Jordan 11, which appears later in the film.

Back for the first time in a decade, the shoe remains true to the original. The sneakers will have been released six times in total: 1993, 2002, 2008, 2010, 2016, and 2026.

College football is here, and it's always a pleasure to see it cross over into the sneaker community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear world and beyond.