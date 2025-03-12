The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" Drops Saturday. Will It Sell Out?
The Air Jordan 9 holds a special place in sneaker history. The old-school basketball shoe held up the Air Jordan signature line while Michael Jordan was away from the Chicago Bulls, playing Minor League Baseball for the Birmingham Barons.
The Air Jordan 9 was originally released in November 1993. It was originally released in just four colorways, with the "Cool Grey" arriving for the first time in 2002.
Jordan debuted the retro sneakers in the "Cool Grey" when he played for the Washington Wizards. It instantly created a new generation of fans among Millennials.
While it is far from the most popular silhouette of the golden era of Air Jordan sneakers, the Air Jordan 9 maintains a luxurious appeal that sets it apart from its peers. Even better, the "Cool Grey" remains a favorite among basketball fans.
The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 15. The shoes will be available in adult sizes ($210) and big kid sizes ($160).
Unfortunately, the kicks will not be released little kid sizes, toddler sizes, and infant sizes. That is a big difference from other hyped-up sneaker releases from Nike and Jordan Brand.
Online shoppers can buy the old-school hoop shoes on the Nike website, Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champ's Sports, and other select retailers.
If the sneakers sell out online shoppers can find the kicks at trusted resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. However, that mostly depends on consumer demand and the quantity of units manufactured.
The latest version of the Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" remains true to the original with all of the signature details. The sharp-dressed shoe sports an upper that combines nubuck and patent leather cloaked in a mix of Cool Grey and Medium Grey hues.
The minimalist design features the "one-pull" lacing system, a jagged midsole, and a matching Cool Grey-tinted outsole.
Meanwhile, the breathable tongue and padded collar combine with Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot for a comfortable ride. Jumpman branding and the unmistakable "23" on the heel keep it true to the classic.
These retro basketball shoes are no longer cut out for performance, but they have aged like fine wine when it comes to their materials and design.
The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" is a legendary retro basketball shoe that will forever be part of hoops history. But is now the right time for the regal shoe to make its elegant comeback?
Current fashion trends are trending in the opposite direction. Most consumers want low-cut, lightweight sneakers. Even more challenging, the pre-aged look is in vogue, and the "Cool Grey" is anything but vintage.
Regardless of the Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" sells out, these kicks will make some old-school hoops fans happy and introduce a new generation to one of the most elegant sneakers in history.
