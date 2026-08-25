The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" Returns This Weekend

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan debuted his eighth signature sneaker during the 1992-93 NBA season. Jordan completed the Bulls' first three-peat in the Air Jordan 8 before briefly retiring to play baseball. This only added to the allure of the iconic hoop shoe.

This weekend, the silhouette returns in the "Chrome" colorway for just the third time. While not an OG colorway, the smoked-out aesthetic resonates with many fans. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the legendary kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 29. The old-school basketball shoes will drop in full family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Babby/Toddler ($90).

Online shoppers can find the kicks on the Nike SNRKS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the shoes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" colorway. | Nike

The "Chrome" colorway features a mix of real and synthetic leather on the black upper. The richly crafted design contains white, Light Graphite, and Chrome accents for a timeless color palette. Jordan's No. 23 appears on the midfoot strap, with the fuzzy Jumpman logo popping off the tongue.

Unlike previous installments of the line, the Air Jordan 8 left the back heels blank. Instead, the story continues with a swirling combination of the colors on the outsole. The white Jumpman logo on the bottom of the forefoot completes the legendary look.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 8 has aged off the basketball court, but still features the same performance technology that lifted Jordan to his third consecutive title. The airy textiles and perforations offer breathability without sacrificing the premium aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the crisscross midfoot strap and stretchy inner sleeve enhance stability. The Nike Air technology in the heel and forefoot adds lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Air Jordan 8 History

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 8 originally launched in February 1993 and was only released in three OG colorways. Nike moved on to the next model, and it would take years for the silhouette to enjoy a retro release. Since then, the Air Jordan 8 has dropped in OG and exciting new colorways.

The "Chrome" colorway has only hit shelves twice before: 2003 and 2015. This weekend's drop will mark the third time fans have had a chance of scoring the kicks. Let's see if the sneakers can score a three-peat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.