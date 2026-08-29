The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" Serves '90s Style for US Open

There is no shortage of exciting players and sportswear brands making waves in tennis. But back in the early 1990s, no one could compete with Nike. That rebellious era for the sport and sneaker industry has inspired the upcoming Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway.

NBA legend Michael Jordan's seventh signature sneaker will serve up a nostalgic style coinciding perfectly with the second week of the 2026 US Open. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in adult ($215) and big kid ($155) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app as well as at select retailers.

Even the most iconic colorways of fan-favorite Air Jordan models are sitting on shelves, so a sell-out on release day seems unlikely. Fans can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The "Tennis Day" colorway sports a Phantom upper with neon hits of Lime Blast and Pink Blast. Real and synthetic leather pair up with airy textiles for a breezy feel. A mix of OG design elements and new takes puts a fun twist on the silhouette.

The "Jordan" wordmark on the tongue and "23-love" is an obvious homage to the sport. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logos and "23" branding remain true to the original. This design combines '90s attitude with premium materials for an unmatched style.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but its timeless style keeps it as relevant as ever. The foam midsole and full-length Nike Air cushioning soften each step on your journey between courts.

This colorway pulls inspiration from Nike's rebellious Challenge Court era of Tennis (the players, the outfits, and the legendary kicks). It comes with a set of black rope laces, plus a pair of black and Phantom laces. All of the details will excite old-school tennis and basketball fans.

Air Jordan 7 History

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

Jordan wore his seventh signature basketball shoe during the 1991-92 NBA season. The Air Jordan 7 was an integral part of the Chicago Bulls' second straight NBA Championship and the Dream Team's gold medal run at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

The 1990s were the golden age for sneakers, and this colorway is a reminder of that energy. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.