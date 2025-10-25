Angel Reese's Latest Reebok Basketball Shoes Sell Out Again
The Chicago Sky fell short of the WNBA Playoffs, but Angel Reese still has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Reese recently took to social media to tout her list of accomplishments.
On Friday afternoon, the WNBA All-Star posted on X, "Hooper. Model. Fashion Icon. Actress. Podcaster. Entrepreneur. Business Owner. Home Owner. All at 23. But, GOD."
Reese can add sneaker legend to her list of titles. Last month, Reebok launched Reese's first signature basketball shoe in three colorways—and it sold out in minutes. Yesterday was the second major drop, and it was more good news for Reese and Reebok.
Sold Out in 1 Day
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Charm City' colorway was released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 24. The sell-out was not instantaneous like launch day, but the shoes were sold out on the company's website by Saturday afternoon.
Just minutes ago, Reese followed up with another X post celebrating the incredible feat, "SOLD OUT ALL 4 SHOES!!! #thankyaaaaaaa @Reebok."
There is no denying that Reese is just as powerful in the footwear industry as she is on the basketball court. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has maintained strong momentum well after the WNBA season. Luckily, fans can still find the shoes online at select retailers. Below is what shoppers need to know.
Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Charm City'
Naturally, fans flocked to Reebok's website to buy Reese's basketball shoe. However, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Charm City' colorway is still available online for $120 in select sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The WNBA All-Star began her journey as a young athlete on the local courts of Baltimore. Reese credits her mom, her family, and her hometown for shaping her game and her unapologetic authenticity on the court and beyond.
The 'Charm City' colorway features a Solar Purple exoskeleton upper contrasted by black ventilated mesh panels. Reese's name, Reebok branding, and the outsole pop off the shoe in white. Lastly, Reese's signature logo appears on the tongues in Solar Purple.
"This one's for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one," Reese said in a press release. "This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today."
The WNBA season is over, but fans can count on more heat from Reese and Reebok throughout the fall and winter.