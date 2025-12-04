The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' Arrives for Holidays

Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese's first signature Reebok basketball shoe has been a slam dunk. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is a performance basketball shoe stylish enough to wear off the hardwood.

One of the only problems with the shoe has been its popularity. Demand has often exceeded supply, but that is gradually changing, and fans can now get their hands on the sneakers in most colorways thanks to recent restocks. Even better, a new colorway is hitting shelves in the heart of the holiday season.

Unlike all of the previous colorways, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' did not come with a splashy campaign photo shoot. However, that should not dampen the hype surrounding the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Meanwhile, previous colorways that sold out in the past have been restocked at most retailers, including Foot Locker. Additionally, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 is now available in Kids sizing on the Reebok website.

Details and Tech Specs

Outsole of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway. | Reebok

The 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway is more than a traditional triple-black colorway. The all-black silhouette enjoys grey detailing and a sparkly finish that shines under basketball's brightest lights.

"From sun up to sun down, the 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway represents the long days followed by long nights of putting in the work," said Reese. "Like the original Diamond Dust colorway, this new edition is for all those who hustle to achieve their dreams."

Tech specs for the Reebok Angel Reese 1 includes Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper provide durability. Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds stability for powerful players like Reese.

More: Angel Reese turned a meme into a 6-figure payday and best-selling shoe.

History

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway. | Reebok

Reese first partnered with Reebok with an NIL deal while playing for the LSU Tigers in college. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O'Neal has made Reese the face of the brand, and it has paid off. Reese has consistently demonstrated that WNBA players can move sneakers better than their NBA counterparts.

Reese and Reebok still have more exciting colorways scheduled to hit shelves throughout 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

