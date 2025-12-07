Angel Reese's Reebok Shoes Just Made It to the NBA

Over the past few weeks, basketball fans have enjoyed speculating about a potential romantic relationship between Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter further fueled the rumors by wearing Reese's first signature Reebok basketball shoe on Friday night in a 106-105 win over the Miami Heat. It was a significant moment as the Reebok Angel Reese 1 has officially made its NBA debut.

While fans will continue to closely monitor the relationship rumors, Reese's signature sneakers are solidified. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 dominated the WNBA this summer, the sneaker industry in the fall, and is now on NBA courts this winter.

More: Angel Reese turned a meme into a 6-figure payday and best-selling shoe.

Wendell Carter Jr. Rocks Reebok

Carter wore the Reebok Angel Reese 1 in the 'Receipts Ready' colorway during the first half of Friday night's game. That was a bold move, as Carter is a Nike athlete.

He switched back to wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature shoes to finish the game. However, the gesture not only grabbed sneaker blog headlines, but it also made Carter the first NBA player to wear Reese's Reebok basketball shoes during a game.

Under the guidance of Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O'Neal, the company has signed talent at all levels of the game. However, Reese is the only active signature athlete for the legendary company and is easily the face of Reebok Basketball.

Reebok Angel Reese 1

Reebok launched Reese's debut hoop shoe in three colorways on September 18, 2025. All three colorways sold out within minutes. More colorways dropped before eventually selling out, too. Reebok began restocking the sneakers before Black Friday. That pattern continued before supply finally caught up with demand.

Carter wore one of the initial three colorways to launch. The 'Receipts Ready' is inspired by Reese taking note of her doubters. Her shoes have dropped in colorways ranging from fashionable to humorous to heartfelt. Best of all, more styles are on the way.

In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 in adult ($120-$130) and big kid ($100) sizing at Reebok, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Reebok x Angel Reese

Reese first partnered with Reebok with an NIL deal while playing in college for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

O'Neal was smart in spotting talent and putting Reebok's marketing efforts behind Reese. Meanwhile, the WNBA All-Star held up her end of the bargain by playing at a high level and infusing the brand with a much-needed refresh for a new generation of athletes.

Reese and Reebok will only continue to grow together in the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

More Basketball Shoe News

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' arrives soon.

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' returns this weekend.

The 25 best basketball shoes of 2025.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' drops this week.