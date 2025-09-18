The Reebok Angel Reese 1 Sold Out in Minutes Online
There is a new dominant force in footwear in the WNBA, and her name is Angel Reese. On Thursday morning, Reebok launched Reese's highly anticipated debut hoop shoe, and it sold out within minutes online — in all three colorways.
First debuted at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 enjoyed two months of hype ahead of its official launch. Reese drove up hype by unveiling multiple colorways of her first signature sneaker.
While Reese's star power and popularity are undeniable, not many people can say they were expecting this level.
Even in our interview with the President of Reebok Basketball Shaquille O'Neal earlier this month, he admitted the brand was pleasantly surprised after holding their breath ahead of the debut. Today, O'Neal has to be overjoyed with the launch.
Sold Out Online
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 launched at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, September 18. The model released in three colorways (Mebounds, Diamond Dust, and Recepits Ready) at a retail price of $120 in adult sizes on the Reebok website.
As of right now, all three debut colorways sold out in every colorway except for Men's Size 15/Women's Size 16.5. There is no restock expected, but more colorways are slated to hit shelves this fall.
Apparently, there was enough web traffic to nearly break the Reebok website. However, eager shoppers might still be able to find Reese's signature sneakers in select sizes at retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods. Also, they can check their local DSG stores for availability.
If all else fails, online shoppers who desperately want one (or all) of the three debut colorways can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Future Colorways
Luckily for fans who missed out on today's launch, there are plenty more releases scheduled soon.
Reebok and Reese are keeping their foot on the gas with the 'Charm City' colorway honoring her hometown of Baltimore in October, then the 'King Tiago' for pet dog and 'Giving Grace' colorways in November.
Given all of the stylish colorways dropping so quickly, fans should have no problem eventually getting their hands on a pair of the sneakers in a colorway that meets their style.
So far, Reebok has announced three colorways scheduled through November. That should lead the brand directly into an exciting holiday shopping season. Make no mistake, Reese is helping power Reebok Basketball's comeback.
Tech Specs
In addition to looking sharp, the Angel Reese 1 packs a punch with performance technology. The shoes include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper inspired by Reese's elegance and strength while providing stability and durability.
Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure for powerful players like Reese. Judging by Reese's output this season, the shoes are ready to perform at the highest levels of basketball.
Today is just the beginning of Reese's footwear journey, so fans can expect her reign to continue for years to come.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Footwear News
Five WNBA players who deserve a signature shoe right now.
The top ten most popular shoes of the 2025 WNBA season.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 gets an exciting new campaign video.
Caitlin Clark sends message with all-black Nike sneakers.