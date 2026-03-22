Anthony Edwards' Adidas Shoes Channel 1980s Vibes

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' second signature adidas basketball shoe is turning up the heat as the NBA regular season heats up. The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 has dropped in several colorways - many already discounted - but arguably the best design just hit shelves.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 dropped earlier this month in a colorway that is drawing comparisons to the electric energy of the 1980s. Neon Retro and Synthwave are well-represented on the bold colorway.

Shopping Information

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Multicolor" colorway. | adidas

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The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Multicolor" colorway launched on Saturday, March 7. Online shoppers can buy the hoop shoes for $130 in adult sizes at adidas, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and select retailers worldwide.

Given the already competitive price and incredible design, it is currently hard to find the hoop shoes at or below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Multicolor" colorway. | adidas

The "Multicolor" colorway sports Core Black on the side panels with mismatched Screaming Green and Light Overlays. Additional shades of orange and pink, capped off with Silver Metallic detailing, pull the shoe together. A Lucid Lemon outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Edwards' signature logo and adidas Three Stripes branding provide the finishing touches to the incredible design. Fans and retailers alike have debated the name, but the inspiration for the colorway is clear: a neoelectric 1980s Miami Vice nights vibe.

Tech Specs

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Multicolor" colorway. | adidas

Tech specs include a propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. Meanwhile, articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.

Lastly, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combine rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort and responsiveness. At $130 in adult sizes, it is hard to beat this level of performance technology and style.

Anthony Edwards x adidas

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Edwards signed a rookie-scale sneaker deal with adidas before his 2020-21 NBA rookie season. However, the Timberwolves guard's rapid ascension in the league led to a signature sneaker line and eventually an eight-figure, multiyear contract extension with adidas in July 2024. He has two signature shoes, with a budget-friendly line launching later this year.

The NBA regular season is nearing its final stretch, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker drops from Edwards and adidas throughout the spring. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.