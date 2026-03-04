Save 40% on the Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 Online

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has one of the most exciting signature sneaker lines among active NBA players. While the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is still popular, it has not transcended the sport like his debut basketball shoe.

Combine that with the plethora of stylish colorways, and the result has been a steady decline in the retail price. In January, the shoes were discounted by 31% online at select stores. Now, they are marked down by 40% online at one retailer.

Shopping Information

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 was officially unveiled in China. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 launched in the "With Love" colorway in October 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now purchase the performance basketball shoes for $78 (40% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Edwards debuted the shoes on the "adidas Believe That" tour of China in August 2025. The NBA All-Star went on to wear the shoes multiple times during the season, and now they are worn on basketball courts all over the world.

Design Details

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" colorway. | adidas

The "With Love" colorway honors Edwards' mother and grandmother with their favorite hues. The peach flavors are also a nod to the former Georgia Bulldog's Atlanta roots.

The "With Love" colorway features an Acid Orange upper with Core Black detailing. Meanwhile, Edwards' signature logo and adidas branding pop off the silhouette in Acid Red. The shoes come with an extra set of Acid Orange laces to personalize your look on or off of the basketball court.

Tech Specs

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tech specs include a propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. Meanwhile, articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.

Lastly, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combine rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort and responsiveness. At a deeply discounted price, this one of the best hoop shoes on the market.

Anthony Edwards x Adidas

Anthony Edwards for adidas. | adidas

Edwards initially signed a rookie-scale sneaker deal with adidas upon entering the NBA. However, the Timberwolves guard's rapid ascension in the league led to a signature sneaker line and eventually an eight-figure, multiyear contract extension with adidas in July 2024.

So far, Edwards' sneaker line features two signature models with a budget-friendly line on the way. Fans can expect more exciting sneaker drops from Edwards and adidas throughout 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.