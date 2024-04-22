How Adidas Dominated Opening Weekend of the NBA Playoffs
The sneaker industry has specific dates on the NBA calendar that are circled because they are too important for any misstep. Opening Night, Christmas Day, and All-Star Weekend are some headlining events.
However, the opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs is becoming increasingly important as that is when many casual fans are tuning in for the first time. With all eyes on the hardwood for an action-packed weekend, every sneaker brand brought the heat.
Despite the heavy competition, adidas picked up another unanimous victory this weekend. Four of the brand's five signature athletes made the playoffs, and all of them either debuted a new model or at least a matching player-exclusive colorway.
Over the weekend, adidas Basketball introduced three new styles for signature athletes: Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks.
This marks a significant moment for the brand, showcasing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and style in basketball footwear. During Game 1 of the 2024 Playoff Season, each player debuted a new style of their signature shoes on-court, including:
adidas AE 1 Low: Built to the exacting specifications of Anthony Edwards, the AE 1 Low is an extension of the franchise debut, continuing to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology. More details about the AE 1 Low will be announced in June 2024.
adidas D.O.N. Issue #6: "Determination Over Negativity," the D.O.N. Issue #6 is built for enhanced lockdown and lightweight comfort but with the cushioning needed for explosive on-court moments. More details about the D.O.N. Issue #6 will be announced in June 2024.
adidas Dame 9: The Dame 9 is the most enduring basketball shoe on the market, designed to meet the demands of the athlete whose game is always on while disrupting the same game by going against what's expected in order to create new possibilities. More details about the Dame 9 will be announced in August 2024.
adidas Harden Vol. 8: Lastly, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden debuted a player-exclusive colorway of his eighth signature sneaker with adidas. The adidas Harden Vol. 8 already launched to much fanfare earlier this spring, but the playoff-inspired colorway will only drive up more hype for the futuristic hoop shoe.
These on-court debuts highlight adidas Basketball's dedication to inspiring athletes and elevating the game at all levels. By relentlessly pursuing innovation in performance footwear, adidas Basketball aims to reignite the joy of the game for players worldwide.
More details about footwear releases from adidas Basketball will be announced in the coming months. Styles will be available for purchase on adidas.com as well as select adidas stores and retailers.
No brand appears to be having more fun than adidas right now. It is hard to not to enjoy the experience when you are in the zone and every shot is going in. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Building USA's Sneaker Dream Team for the 2024 Summer Olympics.