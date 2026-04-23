PUMA Unveils Josh Giddey's First Basketball Shoe

It was a rough season for the Chicago Bulls, but Josh Giddey still averaged a career high in points and assists. Even better, Giddey continues to expand his footprint in the sneaker industry.

Giddey debuted his first player-exclusive colorway of the PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 in a vibrant yellow colorway with details like his signature on the tongues. Luckily for hoopers and fans, Giddey's sneakers are finally hitting shelves next week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Release Information

The PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 "GIDDEY" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 "GIDDEY" colorway will be released at midnight on Friday, May 1. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes online and in stores.

Shoppers can find the sneakers at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.

Design Details

The PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 "GIDDEY" colorway. | PUMA

The silhouette sports a Lemon Meringue with Magic Rose detailing. The vibrant yellow colorway takes its cue from the Australian outback (Giddey's home country) and draws inspiration from its bright landscapes and iconic wildflower blooms, such as the waratah and golden wattle.

The design radiates energy, confidence, and the untamed spirit of nature. In addition to Giddey's signature on the tongues, the iconic PUMA cat and wordmark make subtle appearances throughout the silhouette alongside NITRO branding.

Tech Specs

The PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 "GIDDEY" colorway. | PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 include a soft inner layer of NITRO foam that provides cushioning and responsiveness for every step, while a firm outer layer of NITROFOAM delivers targeted lateral stability for all multi-directional movements.

Meanwhile, the PUMA PWR Print upper provides stability within a thin, lightweight package. Lastly, a cord-lockdown lacing system in the forefoot for lateral stability, extending down to the midsole for targeted support. It was one of the best bang-for-your-buck basketball shoes on the market.

Josh Giddey x PUMA

The PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 "GIDDEY" colorway. | PUMA

Giddey originally partnered with Nike in 2021 at the beginning of his NBA career. After that deal expired, Giddey signed a multi-year sneaker deal with PUMA in July 2025. Since then, he has become part of PUMA's global portfolio of athletes as the brand continues to grow globally in the basketball category.

Fans can expect more heat from PUMA and Giddey as they continue into the second year of their partnership. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.