Bad Bunny Rocks His Upcoming Adidas Shoes in Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny's performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show did not disappoint football or music fans. Even better, it provided one of the biggest footwear moments of the Big Game.

The chart-topping artist put on an unforgettable show in his signature adidas sneakers - the adidas BadBo 1.0 in a Chalk White colorway to complete his monochromatic outfit. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming shoes.

adidas BaBo 1.0 "Resilience"

Bad Bunny wore the adidas BadBo 1.0 during halftime of Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bad Bunny x adidas BadBo 1.0 "Resilience" colorway is expected to be released on Monday, February 9, 2026. Online shoppers will be able to buy the casual sneakers for $160 in adult sizes via the adidas CONFIRMED app and at select retailers.

The adidas BadBo 1.0 features a bulky, 90s-skate aesthetic. The upper features premium suede overlays wrapped over a mesh base.

It's a laid-back lifestyle sneaker that is built for performing on the world's biggest stages. The iconic adidas Trefoil logo appears on the collar, while the insoles feature the text "adidas PARA BAD BUNNY."

adidas BaBo 1.0 "Rise"

Bad Bunny wears the adidas BaBo 1.0 ''Rise' during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans got a sneak peek at the kicks earlier this week when Bad Bunny wore the 'Rise' colorway during his press conference. The "Rise" colorway debuted in April 2025 during the Puerto Rican superstar's music video for "BOKeTE."

After winning three Grammy Awards last Sunday, the adidas BadBo 1.0 shock-dropped in its original brown-and-white colorway.

The release was limited to 1,994 pairs in honor of Bad Bunny's birthday. The limited-edition sneakers had a retail price of $160 in adult sizes and already have an average resale price of $795 on StockX.

Bad Bunny x adidas

Bad Bunny wore the adidas BaBo 1.0 in the Super Bowl LX halftime show. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bad Bunny first partnered with adidas in 2021 and has worked with the brand on multiple sneaker collaborations over the past five years.

All of his adidas shoes have been well received by the sneaker community, but the adidas BadBo 1.0 is easily the most popular - especially after tonight's halftime show.

Fans can count on plenty of footwear stories tomorrow as we recap all the highlights from Super Bowl LV. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.

