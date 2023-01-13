Shoes Take Center Stage in Battle Between LeBron & Luka

Skip to main content

Battle of Signature Shoes: LeBron vs. Luka

LeBron James and Luka Doncic showed off their signature shoes in primetime NBA game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA could not have envisioned a better game than what transpired last night between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic led Dallas to a double-overtime victory with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Not to be outdone, Lakers forward LeBron James tallied 24 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists. The nationally-televised game was a platform for the league's best talent and the world's best basketball shoes.

Doncic wore his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1. Meanwhile, James wore the Nike LeBron 20. Luckily for fans, both shoes are available online. Below is everything shoppers need to know before making a purchase.

Nike LeBron 20

View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

During last night's game, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Stocking Stuffer' colorway. The shoes were released in December, and James debuted them on Christmas Day.

The 'Stocking Stuffer' colorway features a green apple knit upper with bright crimson and reflective silver Swoosh logos. The shoes can be purchased for $210 on Nike's website.

We named the Nike LeBron 20 the best shoe of 2022, thanks to its blend of cutting-edge technology and exciting colorways. If the performance basketball shoe is good enough for "King James," it's a solid choice for any hooper.

Jordan Luka 1

View of pink and black Jordan Luka shoes.

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Doncic chose to wear the Jordan Luka 1 in an unreleased colorway. The good news is that fans can choose between four colorways of Doncic's first signature shoe for $110 on Nike's website.

The Jordan Luka 1 also made our best of 2022 list thanks to its undeniable performance capabilities. The lightweight shoe features Formula 23 foam, providing hoopers with ample cushioning without sacrificing speed.

Fans love the Jordan Luka 1 because of its rare ability to be worn off the court. All of the colorways released lend themselves to almost any social gathering. Jordan Brand helped Doncic's sneaker line get off to a fantastic start with this model.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Shoes Worn by Celebrities at Lakers Game

Air Jordan 37 On Major Sale

LeBron, Nike Celebrate Milestone

In This Article (4)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
LeBron James
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic defends Lakers forward LeBron James.
News

Shoes Take Center Stage in Battle Between LeBron & Luka

By Pat Benson
Suga smiles for a picture.
News

See the Shoes Worn by Celebrities at the Lakers Game

By Pat Benson
View of black, red, and white Jordan shoe.
News

Jayson Tatum's Signature Jordan Brand Shoe Leaks Online

By Pat Benson
View of blue, white, and grey Air Jordan shoes.
News

The Top Three Sneaker Releases This Weekend

By Pat Benson
Trae Young smiles during a post-game interview.
News

Trae Young's Chain Features New Adidas Logo

By Pat Benson
View of teal, purple, and white adidas shoes.
News

Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of black and white Curry shoes.
News

All Eyes on Stephen Curry's Shoes in First Game Back

By Pat Benson
76ers guard Tyrese Maxey dribbles the ball.
Interviews

Tyrese Maxey Signs Sneaker Deal With New Balance

By Pat Benson