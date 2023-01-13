Shoes Take Center Stage in Battle Between LeBron & Luka

The NBA could not have envisioned a better game than what transpired last night between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic led Dallas to a double-overtime victory with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Not to be outdone, Lakers forward LeBron James tallied 24 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists. The nationally-televised game was a platform for the league's best talent and the world's best basketball shoes.

Doncic wore his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1. Meanwhile, James wore the Nike LeBron 20. Luckily for fans, both shoes are available online. Below is everything shoppers need to know before making a purchase.

Nike LeBron 20

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

During last night's game, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Stocking Stuffer' colorway. The shoes were released in December, and James debuted them on Christmas Day.

The 'Stocking Stuffer' colorway features a green apple knit upper with bright crimson and reflective silver Swoosh logos. The shoes can be purchased for $210 on Nike's website.

We named the Nike LeBron 20 the best shoe of 2022, thanks to its blend of cutting-edge technology and exciting colorways. If the performance basketball shoe is good enough for "King James," it's a solid choice for any hooper.

Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Doncic chose to wear the Jordan Luka 1 in an unreleased colorway. The good news is that fans can choose between four colorways of Doncic's first signature shoe for $110 on Nike's website.

The Jordan Luka 1 also made our best of 2022 list thanks to its undeniable performance capabilities. The lightweight shoe features Formula 23 foam, providing hoopers with ample cushioning without sacrificing speed.

Fans love the Jordan Luka 1 because of its rare ability to be worn off the court. All of the colorways released lend themselves to almost any social gathering. Jordan Brand helped Doncic's sneaker line get off to a fantastic start with this model.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

