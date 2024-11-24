Breaking Down Travis Kelce's NFL Week 12 Pregame Outfit
The Kansas City Chiefs face another road test against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. While this looks like a lopsided matchup, all attention will be on the early kickoff.
Not only did Kansas City lose their first game of the season last week, but Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming off one of his worst performances in memory.
So, how can Kelce get back on track? It starts by looking good, and the 35-year-old has already accomplished that with his pregame outfit. Thanks to the NFL's social media team, fans were treated to a great video of Kelce entering Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It is a road game and Week 12 of the NFL season, so fans who closely follow Kelce's wardrobe selection process knew what was coming in advance.
Kelce always repeats his outfits from the team flights on Saturday to road games on Sunday. Additionally, he wears sneakers from the iconic Air Jordan signature line to correspond with the NFL schedule.
Kelce rolled up to the game wearing a WE11DONE Blue Check Anorak Half-Zip Shirt ($1,525), Barena Caorloto Trousers ($360), and a Jacquemus The Bordino Bucket Hat ($365), according to the account @StyleByKelce.
However, our focus is on the footwear. Kelce wore the Air Jordan 12 in the "Cherry" colorway. It is far from the ultra-rare and vintage sneakers Kelce has rocked in the past, but still a very respectable pair of kicks.
The Air Jordan 12 "Cherry" colorway was originally released in 1997 before enjoying retro treatment in 2009 and, most recently, in 2023.
Assuming Kelce is wearing the latest installment, the old-school basketball shoes launched in October 2023 for $210 and now have an average resale price of $226 on StockX.
The "Cherry" colorway sports a white quilted leather upper contrasted by Varsity Red detailing on the pebbled leather-constructed mudguards. The Jumpman logo and the inside of the shoe pop off in black.
"MJ" debuted the Air Jordan 12 during the start of the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat. Hopefully, Kelce can channel some of Jordan's resolve with his choice of footwear today. So far this season, Kelce has exclusively worn Air Jordan 11 cleats on the field during games.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.