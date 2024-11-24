Tua Tagovailoa Excites Dolphins Fans With Fall Clothing Collection
The Miami Dolphins have won two straight games and are in thick of the AFC Playoff race. Today, they host the New England Patriots in an important game, but it has already been an eventful week for Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback made another huge dent in the fashion world.
Just in time for the holidays, Tagovailoa and Perry Ellis just released pieces for their Fall 2024 clothing collection: ALWAYS READY TUA x PERRY ELLIS. Online shoppers can check out the entire selection on the Perry Ellis website.
"I'm very excited to share the continuation of this partnership with Perry Ellis. It has been so cool to see this collection come to life," said Tagovailoa.
He continued, "Seeing clothes that so clearly showcase the patterns and florals that I grew up surrounded by has been really special to me. I hope people enjoy the collection as much as I do."
David Furones, Dolphins beat reporter for the Sun Sentinel, shared pictures from Tagovailoa's campaign photo shoot on social media and the responses were overwhelmingly positive. It's safe to say Dolphins fans trust their signal-caller.
Following the success and multiple sell-outs of his last collection, Perry Ellis and Tagovailoa are pleased to introduce their Fall 2024 collection. The affordably-priced collection ranges from $22-$219 and is designed for every occasion.
Tagovailoa worked closely with the Perry Ellis team to provide inspiration for the prints and design, resulting in a collection of premium quality polos, woven sweater polos, and dress shirts that are unique and speak directly to his sense of style and reverence toward his culture.
Last year, we spoke with Tagovailoa about how his Hawaiian-Samoan heritage inspired the Perry Ellis partnership and goals for the future of the line. Whether suiting up for Thanksgiving or shopping for the holidays, Dolphins fans cannot go wrong by following their quarterback's fashion advice.
