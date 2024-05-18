Bronny James Wears Nike Kobe Sneakers at NBA Draft Combine
Chicago has a proud sneaker history. However, this week, a young man from Los Angeles representing a Philadelphia legend made sneaker headlines at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.
Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, made his first impression on scouts after officially declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.
After one season with the USC Trojans, Bronny has gone all in on his dream of playing in the NBA. The 19-year-old took that first step in a pair of retro Nike sneakers from the signature line of Kobe Bryant. Below is a detailed look at Bronny's sneakers from this week's pre-draft action.
Bronny wore the Nike Kobe 4 Protro in the "Philly" colorway at this week's NBA Draft Combine. The sneakers were initially released in 2009 before enjoying an upgraded retro release last month. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" was released for $190 and now sells upwards of $300 on most sneaker resale platforms.
The "Philly" colorway of Bryant's fourth signature sneaker sports a patriotic red, white, and blue design that pays homage to the City of Brotherly Love. Even better, the colorway perfectly matched the Combine apparel worn by NBA Draft prospects.
While we have seen Bronny wear plenty of LeBron's signature sneakers during his high school and college career, the young hooper also likes to wear the hoop shoes of other Nike legends. After the Trojans season ended in March, we ranked Bronny's ten best sneakers during his time at USC.
Bronny signed a NIL Deal with Nike in college and is a shoo-in to represent the Swoosh in the NBA, but he has not yet officially inked a sneaker deal with the brand. Fans should not expect a signature line for Bronny, but he is well-positioned to carry on LeBron's footwear legacy.
We cannot wait to see which team selects Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft as it is sure to make waves across the league and sneaker industry. Basketball fans can follow Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
