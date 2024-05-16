Kevin Durant's 17th Signature Nike Sneaker Drops Tomorrow
The Phoenix Suns' season came to an early end in the NBA Playoffs, which is not ideal for Nike's signature athletes Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, that does not stop Durant's newest sneakers from dropping as scheduled.
Durant has been a Nike athlete since entering the league, with his first hoop shoe dropping during his second season. Fast forward to 2024 and much has changed. Durant has signed a lifetime contract with Nike and is set to release his 17th signature sneaker.
As an homage to his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Nike KD17 is launching in the "Sunrise" colorway. It is bittersweet that Thunder center Chet Holmgren is the player wearing these exact hoop shoes in the NBA Playoffs.
The "Sunrise" colorway sports a beautiful blend of white, orange, and blue. Below are official pictures, pricing, and tech specs for Durant's newest basketball shoe.
The Nike KD17 launches in the "Sunrise" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 17. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
The Nike KD17 features a combination of Nike Air cushioning with a forefoot Air Zoom unit for additional impact protection. Extra support is provided by a strong plastic piece at the forefoot.
Lastly, the outsole pattern looks like a topographical map. The design contains an array of contoured ridges that bend and deflect in multiple directions to provide traction for every move.
Durant and the Suns are out of the postseason, but basketball fans and the sneaker community can count on plenty of heat releasing all summer long. Stay locked into Sports Illustated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
