LeBron James Takes Aim at 'Inconsistent' Officiating in NBA: 'What Are We Doing?'

NBA greats LeBron James and Steve Nash heavily critiqued the league's officiating in the latest episode of their Mind the Game podcast, released Tuesday morning.

After the pair began by dissecting the evolution of the gather step in the modern NBA, Nash purported that "we don't explain what is and what isn't a travel anymore, well enough, at least."

James then used that comment as a jumping-off point to air some grievances about the way the league is officiated today.

"As a player, it's so inconsistent the way it's called," he said. "As players, we just want consistency. On any given night, you can have one official telling you one thing, and then another official telling you another thing. And my take is, like, is this not a world league conversation that you guys are having, like, 'This is how we're officiating these plays. This is how we're officiating these moves'? ... Or is it just dependent on the ref? That's the most frustrating part. When you're out there and sometimes you can get away with certain things, even defensively. Some games, you're allowed to get away with completely bear-hugging guys, holding 'em, then two nights later, you can barely put your hand on guys. So what are we doing?"

Both hosts agreed they're open to whatever the league decides—whether it's a more physical rulebook or otherwise—but want to see some consistency in how it's handled.

They also took issue with what have seemed to be repeated overnight rule changes that alter what's allowed on the floor.

"It wasn't discussed. It just kind of happened," James said of these purported switch-ups. "You just have to figure it out. We went from, like, one week of us prepping for games, and then two weeks later, it's like, ok, now we can do this. When did it change? How are we allowed to do this now?"

Later in the ep, James and Nash then delved into how officiating can differ from player to player. James, in the middle of his 23rd season in the league, alleged that he gets a lot of no-calls because of his size.

"I get a lot of from refs, 'That was a marginal play,'" he explained. "I said, 'Well, what's marginal to you may not be marginal to me if it's affecting my shot.' But a foul is a foul. If a guy is grabbing my arms and I'm just not flailing or whatever the case may be. ... That's the consistency that, as players, you want from officiating."

James even went so far as to say the tone of officiating could change from game to game, so long as it stays consistent throughout that contest (which is perhaps a bit of a switch-up from what he said earlier in the ep, but is maybe a concession in the interest of ease).

"Every crew is different. But if we set the tone and say, 'This is how we're going to play,' you know it from the first two possessions, this is how they gonna let us play. They gonna let us hold and grab, they're gonna let us be physical, or not," the Lakers forward said.

Watch those comments below:

Nash and James are not alone in their criticism of the league's refs, who have drawn plenty of ire this season and prior.

In December 2025, for instance, Rockets coach Ime Udoka tore into officials following Houston's 128-125 overtime loss to Denver, after which the NBA admitted to three incorrect OT calls that benefitted the Nuggets.

“Two [refs] have no business being out there and crew chief [Zach Zarba] was acting starstruck, so you’re seeing all kinds of inconsistent calls, and I’m sure we should’ve got a few more techs,” Udoka said, calling the contest the "most poorly officiated game I've seen in a long time."

Just a few days after that, Wolves coach Chris Finch berated Zarba for missing multiple calls in Minnesota's loss to the Grizzlies.

Then, in January of this year, the league fined Celtics star Jaylen Brown $35K for his postgame critique of the refs. "The inconsistency is f---ing crazy," Brown said.

There will always be animosity between a league's players/coaches and its officials—that much is true. But with each game that passes, it feels more and more like the NBA needs to get this problem, whether real or just perceived by players and coaches, under control, lest the dysfunction continue to undermine the game itself.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated