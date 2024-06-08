Bryce Harper Debuts 9th Signature Shoe in MLB London Series
Most baseball fans in the United States were treated to an early game on Saturday morning. The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the New York Mets in the 2024 MLB London Series.
The annual games help promote the quintessentially American sport across the globe. Even better for sneaker brands, it gives them the opportunity to show off new apparel and footwear to a massive television audience.
Under Armour capitalized on the event by unveiling Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper's ninth signature cleat. The unreleased model features a custom reflective colorway designed to shine bright during the London Series.
The UA Harper 9 has not yet officially launched, but it looks to a major upgrade from the previous model. We can see from the brand's Instagram post that the cleats feature a mesh upper with TPU overlays around the toe box and heel for extra support.
Meanwhile, the "London" colorway stands out thanks to its eye-catching design. The blue and purple iridescent overlays and outsoles pop off the white upper. We can only hope this colorway eventually hits retail. In the meantime, fans can shop Harper's signature collection on the Under Armour website.
In the opposite dugout, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is still rocking his second signature New Balance cleat. The model was released over a year ago, and we are still anxiously awaiting the third installment of Lindor's signature line.
Today's game is not over yet, and Harper has already hit a home run. It must be a sign of things to come in his ninth signature shoe. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from MLB and the rest of the sports world.
Rankings: The 10 best cleats of the 2024 MLB season (so far).