Bryce Harper's Under Armour Contract Has Expired

The MLB hot stove has been mild this winter, but the baseball world just warmed up the footwear industry. Philadelphia Phillies right fielder and first baseman Bryce Harper's contract with Under Armour has expired. It is possible the two parties could reach another agreement soon.

Unlike when Stephen Curry and Under Armour split in November 2025, there was no major breaking news story. Instead, Harper confirmed the rumor in the comment section of a TikTok video.

Important offseason news: Bryce Harper is no longer with Under Armour, per his TikTok comments. pic.twitter.com/q6SvBzyh0x — Grace Del Pizzo (@GraceDelPizzo) January 9, 2026

In a TikTok video, Harper took batting practice in Travis Scott's Air Jordans. A fan asked Harper if that meant he left Under Armour, and Harper replied, "Free agent in the apparel/footwear category right now buddy."

This is major news for the footwear industry, as Harper was the face of Under Armour baseball. Harper initially signed with Under Armour in 2011 before inking a historic 10-year extension in 2016. His contract extension with Under Armour was the largest endorsement deal in history for a baseball player at that time.

Bryce Harper says he doesn't currently have a deal with an apparel company



Harper has been with Under Armour since April 2011, one year before his MLB debut. He signed a 10-year extension with them in 2016 pic.twitter.com/wQv93iktB7 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 10, 2026

In 2015, Under Armour launched Harper's tenth signature cleat - the UA Harper 10 Pro. Even better, the brand always followed up with similar training shoes for the Harper signature line.

Meanwhile, Harper dazzled sneakerheads with his cleat rotation on the field. He regularly debuted player-exclusive and custom colorways that highlighted his city, team mascot, interests, and even rivalries with other teams.

Homers + Hoagies + Harper. What more could you ask for? pic.twitter.com/qxDYopWxPz — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) June 21, 2024

Under Armour has struggled financially in recent years. In December 2025, The Baltimore Banner published a lengthy story chronicling the company's problems. The piece stated that Under Armour's stock was trading around $4.50, about half of what it was a year ago and one-tenth of its high last decade.

It is possible that Harper and Under Armour could reach a new agreement. If not, Harper instantly becomes the largest free agent in baseball footwear world.

Harper is also one of the biggest sneakerheads in MLB, and the 33-year-old remains a fan favorite. He could move on to a partnership with a new company or follow in Curry's footsteps and have a fun season of sneaker free agency.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

