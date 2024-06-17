Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open in FootJoy Golf Shoes
The 2024 U.S. Open did not disappoint. There were highlights, lowlights, and plenty of fire footwear. While Bryson DeChambeau took home the hardware, his footwear sponsor also won this weekend.
DeChambeau started his career with PUMA but split with the German company in early 2023. Since then, the 30-year-old golfer has laced up FootJoy golf shoes on the world's best courses.
FootJoy wasted no time taking a victory lap following DeChambeau's win in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The American sportswear company made three quick posts to social media congratulating the superstar golfer.
Throughout the weekend, DeChambeau wore the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon golf shoes en route to winning the 2024 U.S. Open victory. Luckily for golfers, the shoes are very affordable.
Online shoppers can choose between four colorways of the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon golf shoes for $140 on the FooyJoy website. That is a $40 discount from the performance model's original price.
According to the brand's product description, the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon is specifically tuned for the modern golfer athlete. It is powered with a custom molded carbon fiber plate to stabilize your swing and maximize energy transfer.
Additional features include tuned-for-walking cushioning, added ankle padding, and a breathable, waterproof performance knit upper. This is the level of technology athletes have come to expect from the self-touted number-one shoe in golf.
With the U.S. Open in the rearview mirror, it is on to the Traveler's Championship. The footwear industry can expect FootJoy to make more noise in Cromwell, Connecticut. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Tiger Woods debuted his new signature Sun Day Red apparel at the U.S. Open.