Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald Debut 'Ryder Cup' Air Jordan Golf Shoes
Starting tomorrow, the golf world will shift its focus to the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in New York. The 2025 Ryder Cup tees off Friday, and players are already bringing the heat.
The competition is highly competitive, but both rival team captains share one thing in common: Jordan Brand golf shoes. Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley and Team Europe Captain Luke Donald are both stepping onto the course in special promo 'Ryder Cup' Air Jordan 1 Lows.
Each pair features country colors, the iconic Ryder Cup logo, and a nod to New York City on the outsole. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each colorway.
Keegan Bradley
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to represent the greatest country in the world and walk the course in Jordans - a symbol of greatness," said Bradley.
"There's no denying the grit and dawg mentality that MJ embodied as he led his team to multiple victories, and there's no question we're bringing that same energy this week as we look to take home the trophy."
Bradley's player-exclusive colorway features a white leather upper contrasted by red overlays. Blue Swoosh logos pop off the sides of the shoes, while Jordan Brand and Ryder Cup branding add the finishing touches to the shoes.
Luke Donald
"The Ryder Cup is one of the most special sporting events in the world, so it's an honour to both serve as the European Captain and wear the Jumpman this week," said Donald.
"Michael [Jordan] has built an amazing brand defined by greatness, and it's not lost on me that he had many special moments playing visitor in New York. This week, I hope to bring that same inner greatness and lead the team to back-to-back victories."
Donald's player-exclusive colorway sports a white leather upper complemented by blue overlays. Gold Swoosh logos appear on the sides of the shoes, while the Jordan Brand logo and Ryder Cup emblem jump off the tongues.
Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
While athletes and fans will not be able to purchase the patriotic colorways, they can choose from several styles of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ($145-$155 in adult sizes) at Nike.com.
Jordan Brand's presence in golf is a statement of style and purpose, championing athletes who play with passion and grit. While the brand respects the traditions of golf, it's committed to challenging the limits and pushing the game forward.
The Ryder Cup mirrors the brand's spirit, where players push their boundaries, embody the spirit of competition, and strive for excellence in representing their countries.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.
