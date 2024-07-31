Caitlin Clark Debuts Her First Nike Kobe Player-Exclusive Sneaker
No women's basketball player has been more loyal to Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line than Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever guard has worn Nike Kobe sneakers throughout her college career and first WNBA season.
Yet, Clark is a woman of the people. She always wears general release colorways (sans the special All-Star colorway earlier this month). That finally changes today. During the Fever's team practice on Tuesday afternoon, Clark debuted her first player-exclusive colorway.
Clark wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in a never-before-seen colorway. The iconic hoop shoe sports a yellow upper, black heels, gold Swoosh logos, and a navy gradient design on the midsole.
Clark explained in a video recorded for social media, "I feel like it's Fever, but it's also Iowa. So, it's got the best of both worlds. I have another one that you will probably see me wear later on that is even more Fever. So, just wait for that one."
Clark continued describing her first player-exclusive colorway, "They look a little similar to the Bruce Lee's that I wear, but like, still different. I like the gold Swoosh... It's the black and yellow, you can't go wrong. Just the best colors."
Clark concluded, "Honestly, I didn't design these ones. I just said, 'Yes, I love them! Please give them to me!' So, they did their job. They did it really well. So, they're pretty cool."
Clark is also doing her job on the court. She is enjoying a record-breaking rookie season despite unprecedented levels of scrutiny and pressure off the court. It is one of the many reasons why Clark and Nike have reportedly agreed to a multi-year signature sneaker deal.
Athletes and fans should not expect Clark's player-exclusive Kobe sneakers to drop anytime soon. Online shoppers can purchase the highly-coveted kicks on sneaker resale websites for exorbitant amounts of money.
