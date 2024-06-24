Caitlin Clark Wore $400 Nike Sneakers in Angel Reese Rematch
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were rivals in college, and they continue to battle in the WNBA. So far this season, the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky have faced off three times.
Reese and the Sky defeated Clark and the Fever for the first time on Sunday. Clark's 17 points and 13 assists were not enough to overcome Reese's 25 points and 16 rebounds.
However, Clark definitely had the better sneakers. Clark wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Italian Camo" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the expensive basketball shoes.
During Sunday's nationally-televised WNBA game, Clark wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo." The retro sneakers were re-released with tech upgrades for $190 in April 2024. The highly anticipated kicks sold out quickly and now have an average resale price of $400 on StockX.
Kobe Bryant's sixth signature sneaker with Nike is considered his best by many fans and footwear enthusiasts. Not only does the performance technology still hold up, but the snakeskin-inspired upper personified the Black Mamba's alter ego on the hardwood.
The "Italian Camo" colorway draws inspiration from Bryant's formative years in Italy. It sports a black, red, and khaki camouflage design on the upper that simultaneously blends in and stands out on the court.
Clark has not yet announced an official footwear sponsor, but she is closing in on an 8-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. Until Clark gets her own hoop shoe, she will most likely continue to wear Nike Kobe sneakers on the court.
Meanwhile, Reese continues to represent Reebok on the basketball court. The brand partnered with Reese on an NIL deal during her time in college, and is quickly making her the face of the brand's basketball division (which is led by fellow LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal).
