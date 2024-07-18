Vanessa Bryant Unveils Nike Kobe 6 for WNBA All-Star Game
Ahead of the WNBA All-Star this weekend, the league is experiencing rapid growth as many have discovered that high-quality, competitive basketball is played in the “W.”
This week, the WNBA announced a historic, multi-year partnership with New Balance as the brand seeks to expand its presence in basketball while using its platforms and resources to advocate for women’s sports as an official partner of the WNBA.
Adding to the WNBA’s momentum, and just in time for the basketball world to enjoy the festivities this weekend, Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, unveiled a customized pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro “WNBA All-Star” PE’s on her Instagram Stories.
Featuring a splash of green on the Swoosh and heel along with a hot pink upper, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro has a similar look and design to the highly popular Reverse Grinches that were released in December 2023.
Revealed in sizes for adults and kids, this Kobe 6 is likely for the Bryant family and a select few only. It’s unclear if this colorway will see any action from Nike athletes this Saturday.
Before his tragic and untimely passing, Bryant was a major supporter of the WNBA and women’s basketball at large. After his retirement, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was his daughter Gigi’s basketball coach and she had dreams of playing in the WNBA.
In 2022, the league established an advocacy award and named it in honor of Kobe and Gianna.
Although Vanessa and Nike have not confirmed if the “WNBA All-Star" Kobe 6 will have an official release, the exclusive kicks could debut in Phoenix this weekend. Be sure to stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: The Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" returns in August 2024.