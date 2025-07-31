How Elly De La Cruz Helps Little Leaguers Stay Cool This Summer
Who is colder than cold? Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The MLB All-Star routinely delivers clutch performances while wearing fresh Air Jordan cleats and iced-out jewelry on the baseball diamond.
However, the summer heat wave can endanger the world's most elite athletes with dehydration. That is why De La Cruz recently visited the Oakley Kroger on behalf of Ice Mountain Spring Water.
The superstar surprised fans and a local youth baseball team with an impromptu meet-and-greet and hydration tips as the water brand's ambassador.
It was a high-energy moment with great Midwest charm — fans lit up, kids got gifts from De La Cruz himself, and it all tied back to a healthy hydration push with Ice Mountain, the official water of MLB.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with De La Cruz about his partnership with Ice Mountain, the importance of hydration, and his iconic Air Jordan footwear rotation.
How exciting was it to partner with Ice Mountain for this surprise meet-and-greet?
It was really special. I’m proud to be an ambassador for Ice Mountain Spring Water. They’re not just the Official Water of Major League Baseball.
They’re also "Midwest Nice" - their roots run deep in this part of the country, and that tagline really resonates with me as someone who is proud to call the Midwest home now. Getting to surprise a local Little League team and spend time with the fans at Kroger meant so much to me.
We have seen the importance of hydration this year. Is it something you have to remind yourself of on the field?
Definitely. Healthy hydration is so important for me to be my best out on the field, especially in the summer. Where your water comes from is important, too - which is why I’m excited to be working with Ice Mountain Spring Water, which is primarily sourced from carefully selected Midwestern springs, to remind people to make healthy hydration a part of their daily routine.
What advice did you pass along to the youth baseball players?
I told them to always have fun, stay focused, and take care of themselves. That means staying hydrated, being a good teammate, and never forgetting where you come from. Events like today show them that big dreams can come true.
Switching gears to footwear, how exciting has it been to be a Jordan Brand athlete?
I love being a Jordan Brand athlete! They have the best shoes and clothes, and since I was a little kid in the DR, I always wanted to wear Jordan. It's so exciting to be a Jordan Brand athlete now.
What is your favorite pair of cleats this season?
It’s hard to pick one pair of cleats that is my favorite, as I love them all. The Jordan 1s I love the most, especially the ones I designed.
Last question: What sneakers are you wearing off the field this summer?
I like to wear all the new Jordan shoes that Jordan sends me cause it's all the new ones that haven’t been released yet. So I'm wearing all the new Jordans.
