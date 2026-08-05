Charles Barkley's New Nike Sneakers Are Sitting on Shelves

Not many retired NBA players can still move the needle in the sneaker industry. Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is one of the few legends who can still excite fans of all ages with his retro Nike footwear. That's what makes his latest sneaker drop so surprising.

Barkley's most famous hoop shoe, the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94, released this week and completely flew under the radar. Most likely because it is not one of the iconic colorways inspired by his time with the Phoenix Suns or Houston Rockets. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Black Varsity Royal" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Black Varsity Royal" colorway dropped on August 4, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett's.

Currently, there are not many deals to be had on the sneaker resale market. The asking prices are breaking even for buyers and a slight loss for sellers. But if these shoes stick around on shelves long enough, they could eventually get discounted.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Black Varsity Royal" colorway. | Nike

The silhouette sports a Black upper made with a synthetic material with perforations for breathability. Meanwhile, Varsity Royal leather provides a strong contrast to complete the upper design. The white midsole allows the black Nike Swoosh logos to pop off the sides.

Meanwhile, retro Nike branding appears throughout the shoe. Our least favorite part of the design is the beloved "Nike Air" branding on the heel, which appears in black, making it barely visible. Lastly, the jagged traction pattern on the black rubber outsole completes the shoe.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Black Varsity Royal" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 really isn't a performance model anymore. I wore the shoes during intramural games in college (circa 2012), but that's a story for another day.

The Nike Max Air unit in the heel offers ample cushioning, and the rubber outsole is durable enough for outdoor courts. However, the shoe is probably best for casual use these days.

Charles Barkley x Nike

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Black Varsity Royal" colorway. | Nike

Barkley debuted the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 in 1994. The hoops legend wore several iconic basketball shoes during the golden age of sneakers, but this model remains the most popular.

Over the years, Barkley has shared incredible stories about his Nike sneaker deal that Michael Jordan advised him to take. As well as the time, he wore Air Jordans and refused to ever play in them again.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.