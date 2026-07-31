Victor Wembanyama Inks Signature Nike Sneaker Deal

Just before Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was nearing the end of his Nike contract. The American sportswear brand wasted no time reaching a new deal with the French superstar this offseason.

On Friday afternoon, Charania reported that Wembanyama has signed a new long-term contract extension with Nike. The financial terms of the agreement were not reported. However, the deal includes Wembanyama's first signature basketball shoe and a new logo.

Victor Wembanyama's Signature Nike Contract

BREAKING: Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has landed a long-term shoe deal extension with Nike. 📄✍️



The Wemby 1 is on the way … and a new signature logo: pic.twitter.com/g0k8AFU8Ve — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 31, 2026

Currently, there are no images, pricing, or projected release dates for the Nike Wemby 1. However, Nike did release an eight-second video teasing the announcement on social media. In the video, fans get their first look at Wembanyama's new logo.

The alien is gone, but the new logo still maintains the extraterrestrial theme while including Wembanyama's initials (similar to his secondary signature logo debuted earlier this year).

Nike's Official Statement

Nike on re-signing Wemby:



“We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama’s journey with Nike. As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the games next generation. We are excited about all… https://t.co/vBnywBdvC4 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 31, 2026

According to Nick DePaula, Nike released the following statement:

"We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama’s journey with Nike. As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the game's next generation. We are excited about all that we’ve built together and look forward to more wins ahead."

Victor Wembanyama's Old Nike Logo

Nike unveiled Wembanyama's first logo in April 2024 with a space-themed video during the middle of a Solar Eclipse. The alien logo appeared across several social media posts as well as Wembanyama's player-exclusive basketball shoes.

The alien logo was well-received by fans and athletes. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker praised the design on social media, "Wemby got the best logo in sports." Now, Wembanyama will begin building a new brand and shoe legacy.

Victor Wembayma's Shoes

OFFICIAL IMAGES 👽



Victor Wembanyama x Nike G.T. Cut 4 "All-Star" pic.twitter.com/t5U3Kz0Cws — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) February 4, 2026

Since Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic left Nike for Chinese brand 361 Degrees, Wembanyama became the face of the Nike G.T. Hustle line.

He debuted several colorways, with some releasing online and in stores. Additionally, Wemabanyama had several Nike G.T. Cut 4 colorways, but he never wore them during NBA games.

Wembanyama's Future With Nike

BREAKING 🚨



Nike has officially unveiled Victor Wembanyama’s signature logo ✔️ pic.twitter.com/7bd5zVfqQP — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 31, 2026

Unlike most rising rookies, Wembanyama was already under contract with Nike before the start of his NBA career. Wembanyama originally signed with Nike in 2022 while playing for Metropolitans 92. That deal was set to expire in September 2026.

If Nike had let Wemabanyama explore other potential footwear sponsors, he would have been the biggest footwear free agent in the NBA. Luckily for the struggling brand, it has solidified its future with Wembanyama. Plus, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham also has a signature sneaker line scheduled to launch in 2027.

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