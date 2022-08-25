Shoes Not to Blame for Chet Holmgren's Foot Injury

Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren Injured Foot in Nike Zoom Freak 3 Shoes

Chet Holmgren Injured Foot in Nike Zoom Freak 3 Shoes

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature Nike shoes when he injured his foot.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature Nike shoes when he injured his foot.

By now, most basketball fans have already heard the disheartening news involving Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during a Pro-Am game in Seattle, Washington, last weekend.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season. While most fans, players, and media took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to the big man, some immediately started pointing fingers.

The freak injury occurred early during the exhibition game at NBA legend Jamal Crawford's The CrawsOver League. Holmgren went up to contest Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on a fastbreak and simply came down on his right foot in the wrong way.

The exhibition game was canceled in the second quarter after condensation rendered the court unsafe for play. But Holmgren did not slip on the play. 

Additionally, his size cannot be blamed for landing the wrong way. Also, the shoes he was wearing had nothing to do with the injury. We will dive into why that is the case below.

Nike Zoom Freak 3 

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured his foot wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Uno' shoes. The basketball shoes are from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature line.

Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Uno'

Holmgren had worn Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant's new shoes earlier this summer. Durant shouted out Holmgren on Twitter for wearing the new Nike KD 15 shoes during NBA Summer League.

However, Holmgren was actually wearing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature shoes - the Nike Zoom Freak 3 in the 'Uno' colorway on Saturday night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Some fans and players are quick to blame shoes for lower body injuries. We all remember Charles Barkley blaming FILA shoes for Grant Hill's injury history. But blaming the unfortunate accident on some sort of technical default with the shoes does not hold up. Nike designed the Zoom Freak 3 for 6'11", 243-pound Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

According to the product description on Nike's website, the Zoom Freak 3 features a lightweight, molded midsole under the forefoot, where two Zoom Air units are positioned. This allows the Zoom units to compress under the weight, then expand and help return energy.

The foot stays locked in position thanks to a molded hook-and-loop strap made from flexible, durable TPU. It wraps over the lower laces to help reduce internal foot movement by harnessing you over the cushioning.

If that is not enough, extra stability is added with an external piece of lightweight, durable TPU built into the outer-side midsole. It helps keep the foot stable over the footbed when making quick side-to-side directional changes.

Sneakerheads everywhere cringe when they hear shoes getting blamed for lower body injuries. Some people might blame the court, Holmgren's size, or the shoes for the injury, but this was just a reminder that sports are not safe. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of basketball. FanNation Kicks wishes a speedy recovery for Holmgren.

Recommended For You

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ten Best Shoes of 2021-22 Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases Nike Air Zoom Freak 4

Jordan Brand Drops Commercial Starring Zion Williamson

In This Article (5)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
LeBron James
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured his foot wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 shoes. The basketball shoes are from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature line.
News

Shoes Not to Blame for Chet Holmgren's Foot Injury

By Pat Benson
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a pair of Air Jordan 11 'Cool Grey' basketball shoes on the team flight this week.
News

Jalen Hurts Rocks Air Jordan 11 Sneakers on Eagles Flight

By Pat Benson
LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team was surprised with pairs of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the 'Mambacita Sweet 16' colorway on August 23, 2022.
News

Nike Surprises LSU Women's Basketball Team with Kobe Shoes

By Pat Benson
Kobe Bryant parted ways with Adidas in 2002. The Los Angeles Lakers revolutionized basketball shoes with Nike. What would have happened if Bryant stayed with Adidas?
News

What if Kobe Bryant Never Left Adidas for Nike?

By Pat Benson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flashes athleticism and acting skills in new Jordan Brand sneaker commercial.
News

Watch Zion Williamson's Hilarious New Shoe Commercial

By Pat Benson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneakers against the Phoenix Suns of game six of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 28, 2022.
On Court

Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn in 2021-22 NBA Season

By Pat Benson
NBA legend Michael Jordan is a playable character in PGA Tour 2K23. The former basketball player wears Air Jordan 1 golf shoes on the virtual golf course.
News

PGA Tour 2K23 Includes Michael Jordan & His Legendary Golf Shoes

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis wear Nike lifestyle sneakers on the bench.
Off Court

NBA Players Favorite Shoes to Wear Off the Court

By Pat Benson