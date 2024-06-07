Chinese Streetball Inspired Jayson Tatum's NBA Finals Sneakers
Sports fans all over the world will be focused on Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The series between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics features a signature Jordan Brand athlete on both team.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand was launched earlier this spring. Since then, the 5x NBA All-Star has dazzled fans with multiple colorways of the Jordan Tatum 2.
In tonight's game, Tatum debuted the Jordan Tatum 2 in the "Next Stop Dongdan" colorway. The show is inspired by Dongdan, a renowned streetball tournament that takes place in China each summer.
This vibrant edition of the Jordan Tatum 2 is a testament to the rich culture and breathtaking sunsets that can only be experienced at the Dongdan streetball tournament in China.
Currently, there is no release information for the "Next Stop Dongdan" colorway. This beautiful basketball could end up being a player-exclusive colorway. However, athletes and fans can shop Tatum's signature sneaker line on the Nike website.
As for the technology, the Jordan Tatum 2 offers plenty of bang for consumers buck (or buckets if they're hooping). The ultra-lightweight model features a full-length Nike Air Strobel unit that supports quick shifts, and the frame pairs with supportive foam for a contained feel.
Basketball fans can count on plenty of exciting sneakers worn during the 2024 NBA Finals. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
