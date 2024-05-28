Jayson Tatum Debuts Jordan Tatum 2 "Lemonade" in Celtics Win
Some of the games were close, but the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers was never in doubt. Boston finished off the sweep on Monday night to secure a spot in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum provided 26 points and 13 rebounds in the close-out victory. Even better for the sneaker community, Tatum debuted a new colorway of his second signature hoop shoe.
Since the launch of the Jordan Tatum 2, the 5x NBA All-Star has mostly worn new colorways. However, Jumpman reprised a fan-favorite colorway for the second model. Below is a detailed look at the Jordan Tatum 2 "Lemonade" colorway.
Tatum excited fans by debuting the Jordan Tatum 2 "Lemonade" colorway on Monday night. The colorway sports a yellow upper with a contrast of bright blue and orange on the side panels. The white laces and outsole provide the finishing touches to the summery sneaker.
Currently, there is no official release information for the Jordan Tatum 2 "Lemonade." But it is a safe bet that Jordan Brand will eventually launch these fan-favorite kicks. The Jordan Tatum 1 "Pink Lemonade" featured a similar design and hit shelves in June 2023.
Athletes and fans who do not want to wait on the "Lemonade" colorway to be released can shop Tatum's signature collection on the Nike website. Also, fans can stay on the look-out for the Tatum's upcoming "Sidewalk Chalk" sneakers.
Now that the Celtics have punched their ticket for the NBA Finals, we can expect Tatum and Jordan Brand to bring the heat for basketball's biggest stage. The sneaker community can stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Jayson Tatum wore Travis Scott's Air Jordan sneakers to the Eastern Conference Finals.